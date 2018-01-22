Black Press file pic. - Image: Shannon Lough

National organizations to aid Kelowna homelessness strategy

The City of Kelowna has attracted two nationally recognized groups to its homelessness task force

A focus on youth homelessness has led the City of Kelowna to two national organizations that have partnered with the city to address the overall homelessness issue.

The Canadian Observatory on Homelessness (COH) and A Way Home – Canada (AWH) have joined with the City of Kelowna’s Journey Home Strategy.

“As the community of Kelowna was embarking on the development of the Journey Home Strategy to address the issue of homelessness in our community, the need to address the distinct needs of youth who are facing homelessness was clear,” states a City of Kelowna report, going to council today.

Related: BC Housing revamping new housing on Commerce Ave.

“The approach has been designed to integrate and embed a strategy to address youth homelessness into the overarching Journey Home Strategy. This will ensure that the unique responses required to effectively address youth homelessness are prioritized.”

That approach to youth caught the attention of the organizations, also working on the issue of youth homelessness.

The group hopes to be able to present its strategy to council this June.

“The strategy is being designed to transform Kelowna’s housing and homelessness services into an integrated, people-centered, results-focused service system,” states the report.

Led by Dr. Stephen Gaetz, The Observatory will be engaged throughout the scope of the project in an expert advisory role to ensure the approach is grounded in leading edge research while developing locally informed solutions, states the report.

A Way Home is a national movement that believes that by aligning the strategies and resources of key stakeholders a permanent solution can be found to end youth homelessness.

According to the city, the Journey Home Task Force’s strategy will:

• Be based on a Homeless-Serving Systems Planning approach;

• Be driven by local and lived experience in the application of best practice principles to ensure a community-wide collaborative process; and

• Become a guide for local decision-making on addressing affordable housing and homelessness issues.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four arrests made after couple steals cash stolen in robbery

Just Posted

Four arrests made after couple steals cash stolen in robbery

Kelowna RCMP made four arrests in two “bizarrely related” crimes carried out in Kelowna.

Banner year for housing construction, real estate

If the ample supply of cranes lining Kelowna’s skyline aren’t evidence enough, there’s more cause to believe that this city is in the throes of a building boom.

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

National organizations to aid Kelowna homelessness strategy

The City of Kelowna has attracted two nationally recognized groups to its homelessness task force

Racers connect with international event at Big White

The 2nd annual event is designed for racers from different countries to bond together

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

A look at potential Canadian nominees for this year’s Oscars

The nominations are to be revealed Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards

Letter: West Kelowna needs more police with crime rising

Letter writer not happy with the state of democracy in West Kelowna with regard to crime and police

B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something completely pointless yet so risky?

Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

After routing the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, they will face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, vehicles buried under more than three feet of snow

VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders

Two snowboarders were rescued near Rossland, B.C. on Sunday after being lost overnight.

Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

New England to face winner of Sunday night’s game between Minnesota and Philadelphia on Feb. 4

Letter: Site C figures not correct

Kelowna letter-writer raises questions about the Site C dam project

Most Read