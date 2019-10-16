National Philanthropy Day to be celebrated at Capri Hotel in November

The Okanagan Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is hosting the event on Nov. 15

The Okanagan Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is celebrating National Philanthropy Day with a luncheon on Nov. 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel.

National Philanthropy Day is a special day where the non-profit community comes together to celebrate philanthropy and the positive impact of giving, whether financial, in-kind or volunteer support. Non-profit associations have the opportunity to honor their donors in person, to reconnect and strengthen relationships.

This year’s keynote speaker will be David Roche, sharing his message “Generosity Made Me.” Roche is a pioneer of disability culture and an inspirational humorist who has transformed the challenges and gifts of living with facial differences into a compelling message that has won him standing ovations from across Canada and the United States.

For more information visit the Association of Fundraising Professional Okanagan Chapter website. Tickets can be purchased at the National Philanthropy Day website.

READ MORE: Construction to Water Street boat launch is underway

READ MORE: Lake Country RV dealer climbs closer to fundraising goal

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit
Next story
First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness found in B.C.

Just Posted

Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

A distraught man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

Central Okanagan MP candidates put thousands into Facebook ads

Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr leads the pack with over $15,000 in ad spending according to a report

Construction to Water Street boat launch is underway

The boat launch was damaged after several floods over the past two years

Re-branding and local investment part of the Central Okanagan economic action plan

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission tackles five year plan

National Philanthropy Day to be celebrated at Capri Hotel in November

The Okanagan Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is hosting the event on Nov. 15

VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness found in B.C.

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

Sad time for City of Salmon Arm gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

Municipal crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

Most Read