Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.

UPDATE: Natural gas leak on KLO Road

KLO Road is down to one lane alternating traffic while emergency crews are on scene

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

FortisBC is now on scene of a natural gas leak on KLO Road near Hall Road.

Residents claim there is a strong odour of gas in the area.

KLO Road is reduced to single alternating lanes.

—————

Firefighters and RCMP are on the scene of a natural gas leak at 2286 KLO Road in Kelowna.

The leak sprung about 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, after a natural gas line was hit in the area. Residents are reporting the smell of gas is filling their homes.

FortisBC is headed to the scene.

One lane of KLO is blocked at Hall Road due to the incident.

More to come.

natural gas

