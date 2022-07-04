Navy training taking place on Okanagan Lake

The Naval Security Team is expected to arrive in Kelowna Monday afternoon

The Royal Canadian Navy Naval Security Team is heading to Kelowna with four defender boats for training exercises July 4-9, 2022 (Twitter/@MARPAC_FMARP)

The Royal Canadian Navy Naval Security Team is making its way to Kelowna for training exercises.

Four Defender boats will be on Okanagan Lake between July 4 and 9 for tactical and navigation training.

The exercise with include 20 Royal Canadian Navy coxswains, crew members, and support personnel.

Today, the Naval Security Team will be transporting 4 x Defender Boats to Okanagan Lake for an exercise. Members of the public may see an increased military presence onboard BC Ferries and along the Trans-Canada Highway while the convoy makes its way to Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/F4XNOJlHpi — MARPAC-JTFP / FMARP-FOIP (@MARPAC_FMARP) July 4, 2022

The convoy of defender boats and support vehicles left the Canadian Froces Base Esquimalt Monday morning. They will stop breifly in Hope and is expected to arrive in Kelowna this afternoon.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganRoyal Canadian Navy