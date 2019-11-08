The Kelowna Art Gallery Association is one of several beneficiaries of the province’s Community Gaming Grants program. (File)

Nearly $2M in provincial grants going to Central Okanagan arts, sports programs

The program will see $682,600 for local arts programs and over $1.2 million for sports organizations

Sixty-eight not-for-profit organizations in the Central Okanagan area will soon reap the benefits of government grants meant to support local arts, culture and sports programs.

The province’s Community Gaming Grants program will see $682,600 come to the community for arts and culture programs and over $1.2 million for sports organizations.

“Funding from Community Gaming Grants is absolutely vital to minor hockey in the Kelowna region,” said Steve Smith, executive director of the Kelowna Minor Hockey Association.

“Gaming support helps us reduce costs for families, access ice time, and support coaches and referees. The grant is essential to our program, allowing us to develop players and a love for the game, all while promoting an active, healthy lifestyle that builds life skills in a fun, safe environment.”

Province-wide, over 700 not-for-profit organizations are receiving approximately $18.3 million to deliver opportunities for people of all ages to participate in visual and performing arts, literature and festivals, as well as Indigenous and cultural programs.

“These programs bring people together, fostering community connections through art, cultural programming and athletic activities for all ages and abilities,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Our government is proud to support organizations contributing to vibrant, healthy communities across B.C.”

The province is also providing approximately $27 million to more than 800 sports sector organizations in 2019-20. These community-based sports programs create opportunities for everyone to get active in programs such as soccer, swimming, hockey, cycling, martial arts, skiing and Special Olympics.

“These art, culture and sport programs provide opportunities for people to build community, foster artistic expression and engage in healthy activities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“Our government is proud to support these organizations to deliver programs that support inclusion and benefit people of all ages and backgrounds in communities across B.C.”

The Community Gaming Grants program provides up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in B.C. each year.

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna business owner voices outrage over homelessness issue

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Tolko mill to permanently close in 2020

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s Tolko mill to permanently close in 2020

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Tolko mill to permanently close in 2020

More than 120 workers will be impacted by the close

Downtown Kelowna business owner voices outrage over homelessness issue

Business owner, Downtown Kelowna Association representative swap heated email exchange over problem

More e-scooters roll into Kelowna as micro-mobility market heats up

Roll Technologies will introduce its scooters on Nov. 10

Dog recovering after hit-and-run in Kelowna

Lizzy suffered several lacerations after being struck by a vehicle in Rutland Thursday night

Kelowna’s unemployment rate holds steady

Kelowna’s unemployment is well below the provincial and national average.

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Okanagan Film Commission seeks more funding for 2020

Film industry brought $32M to Okanagan economy last year

Meet the new team at Greater Vernon Museum and Archives

The museum has a brand new curator and program coordinator, and has welcomed back familiar faces

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Penticton residents shares local veteran’s stories

Penticton resident Dave Snyder has gathered over 130 stories from veterans in the region

Team Alexa adopts Okanagan officer for curbing impaired drivers

Const. Ashley Allen processed 14 impaireds in 2018

COLUMN: Reflecting on a massacre, 100 years later

Families have been affected by wartime experiences

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Most Read