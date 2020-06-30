(Google Maps)

UPDATE: Power restored for some, still 1,000 without power in West Kelowna

The outage was caused by downed power lines

Around 2,500 customers have had their power restored after a brief outage in West Kelowna, but over 1,000 remain in the dark.

Power has been out since 12:14 p.m., in the area east of McDougall Road, north of Horizon Drive, west of Westside Road and the outage was caused by a downed power line, BC Hydro reports.

Crews are on scene working to restore power to the remaining customers.

There is no time estimate as to when the power will return.

Another, smaller outage affecting less than five customers is also happening on Old Boucherie Road. Power has been out in that area since 9:12 a.m. and crews are currently on-scene.

More to come.

