Conceptual rendering of duplex development proposed for 662 Berk Court. (Photo contributed)

Conceptual rendering of duplex development proposed for 662 Berk Court. (Photo contributed)

Neighbourhood vibe valued: Kelowna duplex development dumped

Council denied proposed rezoning to allow a two-lot subdivision at 662 Berk Court

The potential for eight residences on a quiet cul-de-sac was too much for Kelowna council to approve at a public hearing Feb. 14.

Councillors denied a proposed rezoning to allow a two-lot subdivision at 662 Berk Court, located in the North Mission-Crawford area.

The developer was intending to build two duplexes totalling four units on the property. However, the rezoning would allow secondary suites with the potential for eight residences.

Council was also concerned, as were neighbours at the hearing, about increased traffic, potential parking issues, and whether mature trees on the property would be saved.

Coun. Charlie Hodge, who voted against the rezoning, said he was torn, pointing out that the city needs housing, but was concerned about the potential for eight residences under the rezoning.

“This council has created this zone, and now we’ve found the flaw in it.”

The issues were also too much for Mayor Tom Dyas.

“My personal feeling is that at this point in time without the clarity we’re giving, it disrupts the neighbourhood,” he said.

In supporting the application, Coun. Loyal Wooldridge noted that council may want to revisit its zoning bylaw.

“This is going to be the challenge as we wrestle with building more in neighbourhoods,” he added.

Many neighbours who spoke against the development said it would change the ‘vibe’ of their community, something Coun. Rick Webber called a ‘weak argument.’

“We don’t know that, the people that move in might be nice, you might be really glad they moved in. They might have a dog and a kid, but it’s a prejudice.”

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Birte Decloux with Urban Options Planning said secondary suites are desirable as a mortgage helper, for elderly parents, a grown child with care needs, or visitors.

During another public hearing later in the evening, council did approve similar rezoning for a property at 4371 Lakeshore Road. That application offered a covenant limiting a proposed duplex development to four units.

READ MORE: Managing public open mic would be difficult: Kelowna council

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaDevelopersdevelopmentRezoning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$600M health-care cheque incoming to B.C., details need to be stitched to close the deal
Next story
Moving portion of Coldstream Creek will cost nearly half a million dollars

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of duplex development proposed for 662 Berk Court. (Photo contributed)
Neighbourhood vibe valued: Kelowna duplex development dumped

A plane flying over Okanagan Lake near downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Take flight with behind-the-scenes tour at Kelowna airport

The Kelowna Rockets welcome the Everett Silvertips to Prospera Place on Wednesday night (Feb. 15). (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets looking to snap losing streak against Everett

The Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies has announced the addition of three new board members Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members