469 Park Avenue, Kelowna. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

469 Park Avenue, Kelowna. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

Neighbours of abandoned Kelowna house worry for safety

The unkept Park Avenue home owned by a Victoria woman is often used by people experiencing homelessness

Neighbours of an unkept Kelowna home in the south Pandosy area say they are fed up.

In 2016, Lara Poirier and her husband purchased their dream home on Park Avenue. But they didn’t realize they were living next to a nightmare — a house they estimate has been vacant since the ’80s.

“There’s squatters; there’s homeless people … They’re not in their right mind and they’re trying to get in, in really unsafe circumstances with roofs caving in and decks collapsing. Someone’s going to get hurt or killed for sure. It’s just getting worse by the day,” Poirier told the Capital News.

She said she finds used needles on her property and lit cigarettes thrown into dry grass. The house in question backs onto Poirier’s property where her four-year-old daughter plays.

Poirier is not the only frustrated neighbour. Neighbours of the surrounding homes have also called police and filed complaints multiple times. Poirier said one neighbour even had his home up for sale but couldn’t sell and the feedback was that no one wanted to live near the abandoned problem house.

The house is a heritage home and the historical society of Kelowna hopes to see it come back to life — but the owner lives in Victoria and rarely maintains the property.

The police have attended the home to clear it multiple times, but the squatters keep coming back. That leaves the City of Kelowna bylaw looking at ways to find a solution.

“We have almost 11 open files on this particular property,” said Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh. “Right now we have an active investigation underway, we have spoken to the owner.”

Singh said there are two bylaws the homeowner is violating, the unsightly bylaw and the good neighbour bylaw.

“So we’ve asked her to clean up the mess and install a fence so that people can’t get in there. It’s incumbent on the homeowner to step up to the plate,” Singh added.

In a statement to the Capital News, the homeowner claimed she updated her phone number to bylaw but they never contacted her directly. Now that she is receiving direct phone calls and is in town, she plans on cleaning up the home.

“We’re just looking for proactive versus reactive. We want to see something happen before somebody gets hurt or killed,” said Poirier.

READ MORE: Kelowna Italian club responds to Trudeau’s formal apology for treatment during WWII

READ MORE: Kelowna woman wakes up paralyzed, gets diagnosed with MS

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Previous story
Safety, community key as B.C. churches prepare to welcome worshippers
Next story
Michelle Good’s book answers why Indigenous people can’t ‘get over’ residential school trauma

Just Posted

469 Park Avenue, Kelowna. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Neighbours of abandoned Kelowna house worry for safety

The unkept Park Avenue home owned by a Victoria woman is often used by people experiencing homelessness

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

One of the mama cats and her babies. (Contributed)
Okanagan charity hopes to rescue cats from cull in Alberta community

There is a serious overpopulation of cats in the hamlet of Dixonville

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

Vernon-raised singer-songwriter Justin Moore is featured in the final episode of FOCUS B-Sides which airs until May 30 at midnight. (VDPAC)
Okanagan, tune in for final episode of B-Sides

Finale of FOCUS B-Sides features musical stylings of Chipko Jones, Justin Moore, Jessica Bourelle and Shaughnessy

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Duckie Lucky Preschool is one of the few child care locations available in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips ��� Keremeos Review)
Similkameen community faces losing its only child care program

OneSky’s childcare program in Keremeos is currently set to close unless they can find someone to run it

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

Evanessence Photography
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

Test results are ready in about 15 minutes

Snow blankets SilverStar Mountain Resort the morning of Friday, May 29, 2021. (SilverStar webcam photo)
May snowfall keeps North Okanagan resort on its toes

SilverStar Mountain Resort received a substantial dump Friday, May 28, 2021

Most Read