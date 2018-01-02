Vandalized community mailboxes on Albers Road in Lumby were one of several being reported in the North Okanagan recently. (Submitted Photo)

Neighbours scare off thieves

Enderby mailbox theft interrupted by nearby residents

A couple of Enderby residents managed to scare off some potential thieves in the act.

A Back Enderby Road resident was getting a drink of water at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday evening when he saw something suspicious.

“I look out and there’s a pick-up backing up to our mailbox.”

He grabbed his binoculars to take a closer look.

“THey started loading up the mailbox into the back of the truck.”

Notifying his wife, the neighbours managed to hollar at the thieves, who dropped everything and were scared away.

“They took off.”

The vehicle is described as a black truck which had three men in it.

While some good neighbours managed to save the day this time, they are warning others to be on the lookout as mailbox thefts appear to be on the rise.

“(The RCMP officer) said it has happened a few times in Spallumcheen,” said the Enderby resident.

Mailbox thefts have been taking place more frequently in the North Okanagan, with several reports out of Lumby last week.

See: Lumby mailboxes vandalized.

There were also five reported mailbox thefts out of Lake Country Dec. 22 and 23.

See: Police still looking for Lake Country mailbox theives.


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parking ban now lifted for snow routes
Next story
‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Just Posted

Hundreds gather for Kelowna polar bear dip

More than $7,800 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventure

Police search for U-Haul that struck Rutland inn

Kelowna - A U-Haul hit the Canada’s Best Value Inn Sunday

Multiple U-Hauls stolen from West Kelowna

Police in Kelowna since recovered one of the vehicles after New Year’s Eve theft

Kelowna area assessments up 17 per cent

The average price of a home in Kelowna is now $725,000 and in Lake Country it’s $727,000

Police still searching for Lake Country mailbox thieves

More than five incidents of theft and vandalism occurred in December over two days

Okanagan polar bears hit the water

The annual polar bear dip tradition carried on in the Central Okanagan thanks to some hearty swimmers

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

Neighbours scare off thieves

Enderby mailbox theft interrupted by nearby residents

Parking ban now lifted for snow routes

Kelowna snow event notice ends, allowing residents to park on streets after big snowfall

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

Kelowna boil water notice downgraded

A notice has been downgraded for the South East Kelowna Irrigation District

VIDEO: Soaring into the new year

North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society takes to the skies New Year’s Day

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

Most Read