Nesters Market to close store in Kelowna

The grocery store at Centuria Urban Village will close on June 15

Nesters Market in Centuria Urban Village will close its doors on June 15.

Nesters Market grocery store at Centuria Urban Village on Lawson Avenue is shutting its doors on June 15.

Shoppers were greeted at the door with a sign that says it’s closing its doors at this particular location. A member of the staff said Kelowna’s two other locations are to remain open.

READ MORE: Last day for Kelowna Sears store

Kelowna Capital News reached out to the Jim Pattison Group, the parent company of Nesters through Buy-Low Foods, but a spokesperson could not be reached for comment at this time.

@nestersmarket Extremely disappointed that you’re closing the store at Centuria in Kelowna. 😰😭 — Yvrskygirl (@Yvrskygirl1) June 1, 2019

Two shoppers, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were upset there weren’t any store-closing deals for customers on Monday. But they speculated the items would be relocated to the other stores at the airport and West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Car crashes through Kelowna grocery store window

The shoppers said it was “a shame” the store was closing.

There was no word of what would be taking Nesters Market’s place at the Centuria development at this time.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.