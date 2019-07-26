Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Investigators have released new surveillance footage of the two wanted men from Port Alberni, taken before they were named as suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

RCMP released the footage publicly on Friday, showing Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, walking through a hardware store in Meadow Lake, Sask. The two were spotted there on Sunday, and then twice in Gillam, Man. on Monday.

READ MORE: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

The new visuals come as investigators continue in their nationwide hunt for the young men who are facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck. They are also wanted in connection to the double homicide of tourist couple Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, and Lucas Fowler, of Australia.

Deese and Fowler were found shot to death on July 15, south of Liard Hot Springs. Dyck was found on July 19, 500 kilometres away at a Highway 37 pullout near Dease Lake. Police have not revealed any details surrounding how Dyck died.

No charges have been laid in the double homicide of the two tourists.

TIMELINE: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Mounties announced Friday that investigators have begun canvassing the town of Gillam, as well as the Fox Lake Cree Nation reserve, in hopes of generating more tips and information that will lead them to the two mens’ whereabouts.

“Our investigators are also exploring the possibility that the suspects may have inadvertently received assistance in leaving the area,” Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a news briefing.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, do not approach them but call 911 immediately.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla
Next story
Coast guard on scene of float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Just Posted

Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 5

Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

‘Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely’

Playoff bound, Okanagan FC putting it all on the line

The Kelowna soccer team heads to Victoria for league playoffs starting Saturday

Townhouse project proposed for Rutland

Kelowna City Council will consider the project at a meeting on Monday

Trial starts for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife

Kevin Costin’s trial was delayed four days

Foodie Friday: Fresh pasta at Gusto Ferrari Cuisine in the South Okanagan

The Ferrari’s want you to know they serve more than just authentic Italian pizza

Penticton bonsai artist receives international award

Jim Peterson has been working with bonsai for around 30 years

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Coast guard on scene of float plane crash north of Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash north of small plane

Richter Mountain fire now at 80 hectares

Lightning-caused fire near Cawston was discovered July 24

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Opera Kelowna makes Okanagan rounds

Opera to play at Vernon Proms festival, outdoor venues

Most Read