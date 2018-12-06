New 23-storey tower for Kelowna’s Landmark District

Al Stober Construction announces plans for the Landmark 7 office tower

Landmark 7 will be a 23-storey tower at the Landmark District in Kelowna’s Midtown area. —Image: contributed

A new office tower is being proposed for the Landmark development in Kelowna.

Al Stober Construction has announced plans for a new 23-storey office tower at what is now known as the its Landmark District across Harvey Avenue from the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Landmark 7 will be the complex’s signature tower, say the company.

“The new tower will incorporate the important Kelowna values of live, work, play” into the vision of the Landmark District, complimenting the neighbourhood with new jobs and services, as part of a conscientious urban plan,” said Stober Construction in its announcement Thursday.

The project, once complete, will also focus on drawing businesses that would typically invest in the Lower Mainland, said Stober. And it predicted that will bring well-paying business and technology jobs to the city.

Once complete more than 5,000 people are expected to work in the Landmark District.

“A workforce of this size lends well to making efficient transit solutions a viable possibility,” said Stober.

Designed by Stoke Tonne of Kelowna-based Meiklejohn Architects Inc., Landmark 7 will be an ultra-modern complement to the complex and The new addition is inspired by the existing predecessor, Landmark 6 tower.

The new tower will include 224,000-square-feet of commercial office and retail space, with retail stores and restaurants at street level to enhance the pedestrian experience of the new Landmark District Market which will open in the spring.

A new public outdoor plaza that will connect the project from Dickson Avenue to the Landmark District Market through to the pedestrian overpass to the Parkinson Recreation Centre on the other side of Harvey Avenue will be built as part of the project , as well as a state-of-the-art fitness centre on the second floor and an 11,000-square-foot fifth-floor events centre with seating for 350 people as well an outdoor entertainment deck and community gardens.

The building will also have electric car charging stations, bike lockers and a rideshare program.

“In order to meet the demand of projected growth of our business community and bring new jobs to Kelowna we are under a lot of pressure to get this project completed,” said Bob Dagenais, project development manager for Al Stober Construction Ltd.

Completion of the project is anticipated for the 2022.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP recover suspected stolen property
Next story
Speaker of B.C. legislature threatens to resign, calls situation a ‘circus’

Just Posted

New 23-storey tower for Kelowna’s Landmark District

Al Stober Construction announces plans for the Landmark 7 office tower

Kelowna RCMP recover suspected stolen property

A search warrant aided police in recovering the property

Lived experience crucial for Kelowna’s Journey Home

The task force works with people who have been homeless to ensure strategy is effective

Kelowna city hall proposing a 4.4 per cent property tax hike in 2019

City says 1.95 per cent of the hike would be for a controversial ‘infrastructure deficit’ levy

Rockets acquire new forward in trade

Alex Swetlikoff was acquired on Thursday

Vote for the winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Awards

Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer

Speaker of B.C. legislature threatens to resign, calls situation a ‘circus’

Darryl Plecas says he’ll resign if financial audits being done don’t result in outrage from the public and taxpayers.

B.C. pair sought in connection to home invasion, bombs, drugs and weapons

Cameron Cole and Charles Patrick of Kamloops have been charged, but remain at large

Mall security guard honoured for saving B.C. woman’s life

Pamela Morgan collapsed in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and Cameron Hubley was there to help

B.C. businesses concerned over potential economic loss if whale habitat extended

Marine-based tourism generates more than $1.2 billion to B.C.’s economy each year

First Nations chiefs boo Scheer for not saying how he’s different from Harper

A First Nations chief said First Nations people have not had positive relationships with Conservative governments

B.C. family airlifted to Vancouver due to carbon monoxide exposure

All members were in stable condition before being transported

Holiday secret revealed: Why you only get eggnog at this time of the year

Canadians drank almost eight million litres of eggnog in 2016

B.C. fisherman seen in vessel spinning in circles arrested for alleged drunk boating

RCMP said the boat operator was ‘grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby’

Most Read