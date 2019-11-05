Units at the property will start above $200,000 (Photo courtesy of Mission Group)

New 34-storey condo tower expected to transform downtown Kelowna

Two-hundred and fifty-seven condos will be built at the site along Bernard Avenue

A new condo tower is set to transform Kelowna’s downtown skyline.

Kelowna-based Mission Group will soon begin building a 34-storey condo tower located at 1488 Bertram Street.

The tower, which will include 257 condos, will be built next to existing residential and commercial towers.

Once complete, the building will feature a rooftop pool, a hot tub, community garden, indoor gym and other amenities for local residents.

READ MORE: New condo development announced for Kelowna's Pandosy Village

“The reason this project is significant is because it is the catalyst of growth and change for downtown Kelowna,” said Luke Turri, Executive Vice President of Mission Group.

“This urban atmosphere will be created by driving foot traffic to main floor shops and services along Bernard Avenue and will positively impact the growing business community.”

According to a recent housing report, higher-density property could help ease the city’s housing crunch as 60,000 new residents move to the Okanagan by 2036.

The new condo tower will also bring a bigger urban feel to the area that’s commonly found in other Canadian cities, Turri said.

“The combination of the three buildings are establishing a downtown atmosphere that you find in Vancouver, Victoria, and Toronto, but has not yet been experienced in the Okanagan,” said Turri.

Units are expected to start above $200,000 and constrution will finish later next year.

For more information on the housing development, you can visit the developer’s website.

