New acting Fire Chief for Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Wilson’s Landing

Ronaye Beck will take over the Chief’s duties on an interim basis starting July 1

A new acting fire chief for the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department has been named by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Starting July 1, Ronaye Beck will take over the Chief’s duties on an interim basis for the paid on-call department. She’s been Deputy Chief with the department since mid-2017.

Chief Don Bennison is retiring on June 30. He’s been Chief of the Wilson’s Landing department since late June 2017.

“Don’s planned retirement comes at a time when the department is running smoothly, much to his credit and leadership,” said Ross Kotscherofski, regional district fire services manager.

“Over the past two years, Don has helped guide the department with increased training and the recruitment of many new members. In both areas, his oversight has brought a new vitality to the department, which recently began offering medical first response services to residents throughout the Wilson’s Landing Fire Protection Area. We thank Don for his service as Chief, and Deputy Chief and more than 14 years as a member of the department.”

Kotscherofski adds, “With Ronaye stepping up as acting Chief it ensures that there’s consistency in leadership and training for those paid-on-call fire department members who remain committed to serving their community. She’s played a major role in many department responses including several wildfires.”

A process to select a new Wilson’s Landing Fire Chief will begin soon.

