The grand opening ribbon cutting for Residence on 6th, a new affordable seniors living apartment, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

New affordable homes now available to Peachland seniors

74 new one and two bedroom homes starting at $780

Peachland seniors have a new affordable place to call home on 6th Street.

A partnership between the governments of Canada and British Columbia, the District of Peachland, Peachland Seniors’ Support Society and community partners have created 74 one- and two-bedroom units ranging from $780 to $1200 per month.

READ MORE: More affordable housing brought to Kelowna

“Too many seniors, especially those on fixed incomes, are struggling to stay in their communities, close to friends and family. Thanks to the efforts of the many partners involved in this project, over 90 seniors now have an affordable home where they can age in place and stay connected to their support network,” Courtenay-Comox MLA for Ronna-Rae Leonard said.

The building is equipped with an amenities room, which has a residential-style kitchen and was designed for multi-purpose use, scooter storage and two elevators.

“I am delighted to see that construction is complete on this project. The opening of Residences on 6th brings more affordable housing to Peachland, allowing independent seniors to remain in the community close to family and friends. This important fellowship is crucial to the vitality and long-term health of our seniors,” Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr.

READ MORE: B.C. to invest $492 million in affordable homes

There are already 77 people on the waiting list.

“It is with a great deal of satisfaction and pride to see the completion of the Residences on 6th. Affordable housing for seniors is greatly needed in Peachland and now we have a place for them to call home,” said Sharon Hallberg, Peachland Seniors’ Support Society chairwoman.

The government’s 2018 budget accounted for more than $7 billion toward investing in affordable housing in B.C. over 10 years.

READ MORE: B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

Leonard said in less than two years, more than 20,000 new homes have been completed, are under construction or in the approvals process in communities across the province, including 765 homes in the Okanagan region.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sidewalk swastika in Okanagan community causes concern
Next story
11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Just Posted

Journey Home makes headway on strategy

First graduating class of PEOPLE to get work placement with City of Kelowna

Kelowna Chiefs hockey team staying put

Team owners confirm they talked to a Cranbrook group about a possible sale but talks went nowhere

K9 officer joins fight against invasive mussels in Okanagan lakes

Major joins the provincial government’s Invasive Mussel Defence Program’s 5th year

Kelowna General Hospital nurses happy with increased security

B.C. Nurses Union wants the government to heighten security in all medical facilities

Dogs of Kelowna: Bonny

Meet Bonny, just one of the amazing dogs you can find living in the City of Kelowna

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Fundraiser brings in $11,200, GoFundMe at $11,495 for Black Press saleswoman

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Developers enter agreement for Summerland housing project

Patrick Murphy and Emil Anderson Construction will work together on Hunters Hill project

Sidewalk swastika in Okanagan community causes concern

Many residents have voiced their disgust on the Armstrong Community Forum

Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

DriveBC says the highway is down to single-lane traffic near Beresford Road

Late Okanagan philanthropist to be honoured with posthumous appointment to Order of British Columbia

Penticton’s David E. Kampe was recommended by the advisory committee before his passing on May 8

Summerland students to participate in blood drive

High school students will attend clinic in Penticton on June 13

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Most Read