New affordable homes open in Westbank First Nation

The 17 new homes provide affordable options in an ‘increasingly unaffordable’ market, says WFN Chief

More affordable housing is now available for Westbank First Nation members, Elders and families thanks to a partnership with the province.

“It is encouraging to see that BC Housing is now investing in housing on First Nation reserve lands for First Nations people,” said WFN Chief Christopher Derickson.

The 17 new homes — 14 apartments and three townhomes — provide affordable options in what is “becoming an increasingly unaffordable housing market” in the Central Okanagan, Derickson said.

The apartment complex located on Falcon Lane is two storeys, with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Monthly rents are $400 per month for the eight one-bedroom units and $600 per month for the six two-bedroom units.

Each of the three townhomes, located one street over on Fox Road, has two bedrooms, living, dining and kitchen areas, and one-and-a-half bathrooms. Monthly rents are $650.

The projects were funded through BC Housing’s Indigenous Housing Fund, which sees the province invest in housing for Indigenous communities. The fund is a $550-million investment over 10 years to build and operate 1,750 new homes, both on and off-reserve across the province.

WFN provided the land for both projects and will own and operate the buildings. It will hold a land acknowledgement and private blessing ceremony of the site later this month.

Residents will begin moving into their new homes on July 1.

