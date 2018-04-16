New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to restrict the flow of oil, gasoline and natural gas leaving the province.

Once passed, Marg McCuaig-Boyd would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies and rail operators on how much product could be shipped and when.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

READ MORE: Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Violaters would face fines of up to $1 million a day for individuals and $10 million a day for a corporation.

Alberta is locked in a dispute with British Columbia over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The pipeline expansion to the West Coast has been approved by the federal government, but B.C. is fighting it in the courts.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is declining to frame the legislation as solely payback to B.C., but she says her government is committed to putting pressure on its western neighbour.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk: RCMP officer
Next story
B.C. ready to fight back against Alberta fuel restrictions

Just Posted

Kelowna family in need of help after fire

The fire took their pets and their home

Long arms of the law are reaching out to Kelowna

Law day is just around the corner, will you be there?

Kelowna cops plan to make being arrested fun

Cops for Kids Jail and Bail Thursday April 19 is expected to be fun for all.

Stapley ranked 177th by NHL Central Scouting

Three Vipers make the final list for 2018 NHL Entry Draft

Kelowna mall redevelopment includes 8 high-rises

Capri Centre proposal seeks city council’s endorsement

UPDATE: No injuries in Kelowna house fire, family temporarily displaced

Kelowna Fire Department crews have knocked down a residential fire on Sexsmith Road, near Glenmore.

B.C. ready to fight back against Alberta fuel restrictions

‘No legal right,’ Environment Minister George Heyman says

New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk: RCMP officer

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over Facebook posts in which he supported Islamic State militant

Goodwill Shakespeare festival returns to Vernon

Okanagan schools descend upon Vernon for 18th annual Goodwill Shakespeare festival

Patrick Chan hopes to open skating school in Vancouver

Three-time world champion moves on ‘with a huge smile’

Funtastic softball tourney announces music festival lineup

The Roadhammers, The Hip Show, local bands set to rock the Vernon Army Camp Canada Day weekend

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to bounce back against the Bruins from a two game deficit tonight

B.C. supports 2020 North American Indigenous Games Bid

Songhees Nation bid now officially supported by British Columbia

Most Read