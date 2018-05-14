An Ontario Amber Alert went out using the new emergency alerts system. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

Canada’s emergency alert system passed its first real test on Monday as an Amber Alert was successfully sent to cellphones around the country using a new text message alert system.

The alert, which was for Gabriel McCallum, 8, who authorities suspected had been taken by a family member, came through just before 9:30 a.m. PT.

This was the first real use of the new system, after multiple tests in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. were only partially successful earlier this week.

In B.C., the alert message came in for some people on their cellphones, radio and TV at 1:55 p.m. last Wednesday, but many did not get it.

The only requirement to receive the alert was to have a cell phone on a working LTE network, but a Telus representative said its customers need to make sure they have the latest updates.

The province said it would address the issues with the alert system before its official launch in June.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap flood watch to intensify over next week
Next story
No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

Small grass fire sparks in Westbank

West Kelowna Fire Rescue rushed to put out a small grass fire in Westbank Monday afternoon

Green Party agent says no rules broken in 2015 deal with Liberals

Despite “longstanding” Elections Canada provision, Dan Ryder remains defiant

Updated: Motorhome T-bones SUV on Springfield

A two-vehicle crash has backed up traffic along Springfield Road in Kelowna

Temperatures soar to record-breaking heights in Kelowna, Vernon

Temperatures set to soar in the Okanagan

Canines crowned for saving owner’s life, between Kelowna and Vernon

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

Review head named Agriculture Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

May long affecting Okanagan-Similkameen flood preparations

Hotels fill up as RDOS seeks emergency lodging; residents with medical needs should self-evacuate now

Kelowna Integrated Water Phase 1 gets green light

The $86M project will see clean drinking water supplied to Southeast Kelowna,

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

OC Coyotes lay claim to first CCBC title

Coyotes win their first league championship since joining the CCBC 10 seasons ago

Most Read