New app to help B.C.’s wildlife warriors

The BC Wildlife Federation released an updated version of the Conservation App

Have you seen an illegal dump site you want to report? How about a rudder with some suspicious looking mollusks? Think you’d be a good wildlife warrior?

There’s an app for that.

The BC Wildlife Federation released an updated version of the Conservation App for smartphones that will make it even easier to report any environmental abuse found while enjoying the outdoors.

The app adds a time-stamp and geo-location to a picture or video of a violation, allowing “wildlife warriors” to categorize an incident and submit it to the appropriate enforcement agency. The aim is to simplify reporting of poaching, polluting, dumping or blocking access to public lands.

New features

The update improves the information the app provides to enforcement agencies. The app has the references and contacts you need to safely and efficiently protect wild places from harm.

  • Find the latest fishing and hunting regulations
  • Improved user interface
  • Better map detail
  • Easier to use offline
  • Simple to share

Some examples of what could be reported include suspicious or illegal pumps in creeks, unauthorized water withdrawal/use, or reporting a watercraft travelling into B.C. that has not been inspected for mussels, illegal dumping of household materials, destruction of fish or riparian habitat, illegal road/trail construction, unauthorized off-road vehicle use, mud-bogging, dumping contaminated waste, or operating a motorized vehicle above elevation restrictions

Other examples include; hunting out of season, attracting bears, fishing with prohibited gear, illegally fencing Crown land, or blocking access to a public road by a vehicle.

Support for this project was provided in part through the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s Water Conservation and Quality Improvement Grant Program and its public outreach and education program, Okanagan WaterWise.

Download the app here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July
Next story
Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

Just Posted

Kelowna’s air quality to deteriorate again

That clearing trend, however, isn’t expected to last.

Vernon killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

Henderson: A fast but fulfilling 17 years at the Capital News

Sports reporter Warren Henderson reflects on his career at the Capital News

Lake Country council approves first step to making beer in the district

A proposed zoning amendment will allow craft breweries and meaderies in the district

Fast food drive thru at Turtle Bay Crossing rejected a second time

Lake Country council listed its traffic concerns with the intersections near the complex

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Hergott: A simple mistake and lead to a big headache

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses what happens when you forget to renew your vehicle insurance

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

Flight checks to take place at Penticton Hospital’s new helipad

Performed by Ascent Helicopters Ltd., the checks will occur one day during the week of Aug. 27 to 31

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A North Okanagan woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

B.C. skating gold for Kelowna trio

Vienna Harwood, Ariana Rose and Paige Edgar win their divisions at the Super Series BC Summer Skate

Most Read