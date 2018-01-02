Cruz the Blues participants uncovering the secret phrase on their boarding pass. -Image: Big White.

New attendance record for Cruz the Blues

Thanks to lots of snow, annual event at Big White draw more than 1,500 participants

With more than 20 centimetres of snow falling during the event, a record number of skiers and snowboarders took part in the Coast Capital Savings Cruz the Blues event over the holiday season.

More than 1,500 people came out last week at Big White to tackle the resort’s 44 blue runs.

Cruz the Blues is an on-mountain scavenger hunt challenging participants of all ages to ski or snowboard Big White’s blue runs over a two-day period to unlock the secret message on their Cruz the Blues passport.

There are five Cruz the Blues events left this season taking place over various weekends in January, February and March. Thousands of skiers and snowboarders participate at every event as it’s the most popular activity in the annual Big White Calendar.

“Cruz the Blues embodies the family spirit of skiing and snowboarding at Big White,” says Trevor Hanna, vice president of hospitality at Big White Ski Resort. “It allows people to enjoy their time on the mountain with family and friends, gives them a reason to explore the entire mountain and win some amazing prizes from our partner Coast Capital Savings.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Neighbours scare off thieves
Next story
Senior falls through the ice near Chase

Just Posted

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

Green Party leader to stump for candidate in Kelowna West

Andrew Weaver will attend a number of events, including a townhall meeting in Westbank Thursday

Hundreds gather for Kelowna polar bear dip

More than $7,800 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventure

Police search for U-Haul that struck Rutland inn

Kelowna - A U-Haul hit the Canada’s Best Value Inn Sunday

Multiple U-Hauls stolen from West Kelowna

Police in Kelowna since recovered one of the vehicles after New Year’s Eve theft

Okanagan polar bears hit the water

The annual polar bear dip tradition carried on in the Central Okanagan thanks to some hearty swimmers

Letter: Thanks for compassion in search for Mom

Kelowna letter-writer says they had a scare before Christmas when Mom went missing

Rockets’ Porter WHL goalie of the week

Rookie goaltender earned two victories over Kamloops, including a shutout

New attendance record for Cruz the Blues

Thanks to lots of snow, annual event at Big White draw more than 1,500 participants

Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

Highway 3 closed near Princeton

Highway 3 is closed near Princeton for a vehicle recovery

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

Most Read