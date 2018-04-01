New ATV rules could prove costly for some riders

A new muffler could cost as much as $700

New legislation requiring off-road vehicles to be equipped with spark arrestors may prove costly for some riders.

The province announced last week that every off-road vehicle operating on Crown land must have a spark arrestor as a means of reducing fire risk.

Many newer off-road vehicles already have spark arrestors, but those who own older models will need to install them. If you don’t, you could face a ticket fine of $460 or a penalty of up to $10,000.

Ed Vermette, president of the Princeton ATV Club and manager of West Coast Motor Sports, said he is “in the process” of sourcing spark arrestor add-ons, but that may not be a fix for everyone.

“It doesn’t work for every muffler, but it still works for some,” he said.

Riders who need to purchase a new muffler could be looking at a cost of between $400 and $700, he added.

“Buying a new muffler for an ATV can be as expensive or more expensive than buying one for a car.”

Vermette said he believes the new rule is “a good thing,” and that the ATV club will work to educate users.

He noted, however, that the legislation does not address people driving trucks and cars off road.

“Mufflers all produce heat,” he said, adding that in most cases a pickup truck muffler will be much closer to the ground than an ATV muffler.

The province is also increasing other related fines in advance of the 2018 fire season.

A person who starts a fire could have to pay up to $1 million, spend three years in jail, and pay for the cost of firefighting.

Failing to comply with restricted area requirements, with an order restricting an activity or use, and with an order to leave a specified area, will now cost you $1,150, up from $767.

The penalty for ignoring a stop-work order has also increased to $10,000.

Woodlands' survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government
Greek restaurant spans three generations

Greek restaurant spans three generations

Kelowna - The Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland has been open for 45 years

Hodge: Gardens, Mom, God and other things I trust

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge’s weekly column

Albas: Climate targets not being met

West Kelowna area MP says Canada isn’t doing great on climate change targets

Letter: Blowin’ in the Wind 2.0

Bob Dylan penned the classic; Kelowna letter-writer updates it for the times

Snoozing through the news? We’ve got you covered

Check out this week’s popular stories

Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Free lacrosse try-it event for girls in the Okanagan

Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association to host girls lacrosse drop-in on April

