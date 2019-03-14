Dr. Stephen Chia (left) will be leading the two-year pilot project. (BC Cancer Agency photo)

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

The BC Cancer agency is pursuing a two-year probe to test theories that a simple blood test could help predict the kind of treatment needed for someone battling cancer.

Blood can contain tiny fragments of DNA from a person’s specific cancer, called ctDNA. According to the agency’s researchers, those fragments could point to the right drugs that keep doctors one step ahead of the cancer, effectively breaking it down.

BC Cancer announced the pilot Thursday, backed by a $1.2-million donation from the Conconi Family Foundation.

The pilot will first focus on breast cancer patients across B.C. and collect and analyze the ctDNA.

Dr. Stephen Chia, chair of the agency’s breast cancer tumour group, said he firmly believes ctDNA is the “next frontier” in understanding how to treat breast cancers.

“We believe this will have critical implications for other cancers, such as lung, colon, ovary, pancreatic and bladder.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna airport’s top 5 get-away destinations
Next story
Boil water notice for West Kelowna Estates

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read