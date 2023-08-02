New bicycle parking docks in Penticton said to reduce theft 99% of the time

A total of 15 new stations are being installed at two different city locations

Bikeep docks are being installed in Penticton, with hopes of reducing bike and e-bike theft across the city. (Photo- City of Penticton/Facebook)

More than a dozen new bicycle parking stations that feature the latest anti-theft technology are currently being installed in Penticton.

A three-month pilot project that provides free access to secure bicycle and e-bike parking stations is coming to the South Okanagan, thanks to a new partnership between the city and local business E-Kruise.

Five Bikeep parking docks are being installed at the community centre and another 10 are set to be placed at city hall, on a trial basis until Dec. 1.

City officials say they’re equipped with alarms and sensors, and securely lock bicycles by the frame and wheel.

“We are committed to finding new ways to increase secure bike storage infrastructure in Penticton, which aligns with the city’s Community Climate Action Plan,” said David Kassian, sustainability supervisor at the city.

“With transportation by vehicles accounting for 55 per cent of Penticton’s community greenhouse gas emissions, we are exploring ways to reduce barriers to active transportation and assist residents with walking and cycling throughout the community.”

Such stations are currently being used in 21 countries.

When it comes to reducing bike theft, E-Kruise says the docks have a 99.9 per cent success rate.

To use the stations, people are asked to download the Bikeep app on a mobile phone.

If you don’t have access to a mobile phone, the city says access cards will be available in the near future and details will be posted at penticton.ca/bike-parking.

