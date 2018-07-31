New budget approved for Downtown Kelowna Association

Homeless issue on Leon Avenue remains ongoing concern

Kelowna council has signed off on a 29.47 per cent increase in the five year operating budget for the Downtown Kelowna Association from 2019 to 2023.

The budget will increase to $999, 198 in 2019, and expand to $1,148,954 by 2023. The budget increase over the past five years was actually more, at 30.69 per cent.

The DKA, which operates on behalf of the membership within the Downtown Kelowna Business Improvement Area, will focus on five strategic areas—on street services, business development, advocacy, marketing and raising awareness of DKA membership services value.

Of those five areas, on street services addresses different impacts from the homeless issue in the downtown core working in collaboration with RCMP, Interior Health, city hall and services provided to people living on the streets such as the Gospel Mission, Inn From The Cold and Metro Community Services.

Layla Miller, operations manager for the DKA, told council Monday there is a two-person shift to help clean areas around downtown businesses such as sidewalks and alleys, with the hope of adding a third person in 2019 and a fourth in 2020.

Miller said that service is valued by DKA members because it enhances the downtown shopping experience, even though “they tend to spend a lot of their time in one particular area.”

That area is along Leon Avenue where many services such as Cornerstone and the Gospel Mission are located which attracts clients in need of shelter and other support.

Miller said while no membership survey has been done on this issue of late, from general feedback of business operators downtown she acknowledges the DKA administration have a pretty good idea where people stand.

“To focus as much as we can to attempt to decentralize services for the homeless from being concentrated in the Leon areas would be in line with what the DKA wants and what our business memberships wants,” added DKA president Yardeen Gershon, who joined Miller in the budget presentation to council.

“We all recognize the needs for services to be provided but for them all to be in one area is counter-productive to the safety and the cleanliness of the downtown core.”

Related: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce feels misled about downtown homeless shelter

Coun. Brad Sieben asked Gershon about the sentiment of business owners to the homeless issue, and Gershon responded those concerns have increased as the visibility of homeless issues arise and the potential detriment that becomes to attracting people to shop downtown.

“Certainly that visibility is a concern. You can’t deny that,” he said.

Related: Key homeless service providers call for action

The DKA boundaries exist within a 48-block radius bordered by Harvey, Clement, Abbott and Richter. The third area within B.C. to create a BIA, the DKA membership currently has 863 business owners and 375 property owners.

It was started as a grassroots organzation in the 1980s, and became officially incorporated as a non-profit BIA representative in 1989, operated by funding through an improvement levy collected by the municipality from commercial properties in the area.

