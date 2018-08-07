Interior Health

New CEO found for Interior Health

Kelowna - Susan Brown has been named CEO for IH

Interior Health has named a new CEO.

Following an extensive search, Susan Brown has been appointed president and chief executive officer for Interior Health, effective Oct. 29.

“With an in-depth knowledge of Interior Health and a deeply-rooted commitment to patient and family centred care, Brown has the experience and broad skill set required to lead the health authority in its efforts to improve patient care in communities across the Interior,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“Susan has the strategic insight and knowledge of health care that we need in our next CEO. She has led significant initiatives to make team-based care more available to patients, which contributes to improved health outcomes across IH. What really made an impression on our board as we proceeded through the executive search, is her strong commitment to relationships with patients, families, staff and physicians, volunteers, local and regional leaders, foundations and auxiliaries and of course our many system partners,” said board chair Doug Cochrane, in an IH news release.

READ MORE: New health sciences building for Okanagan College's Kelowna campus

Brown has been a senior executive at IH since 2011, when she accepted the role of vice president of tertiary services. Within eight months, her position expanded to leadership of all acute services, and in 2015 she became IH’s vice president and chief operating officer, hospitals and communities, the release said.

Before coming to IH, Brown was executive director, medicine program at Fraser Health, as well as having oversight over health-care operations within the Peace Arch Hospital and White Rock community, the release said. She is a certified health executive and holds a Master of Health Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and has worked for more than 30 years in health care in Canada and the United Kingdom, the release said.

Earlier this year, president and chief executive officer Chris Mazurkewich announced his intention to retire at the end of October.

READ MORE: Interior Health CEO to retire in October

“Interior Health has been privileged to have an individual of Mazurkewich’s calibre lead IH since 2015. We wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement, and remain grateful to him for over 30 years of service to the health system,” said Cochrane.


