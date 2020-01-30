New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be running the 18-month long study.

The clinical study is now underway (File Photo)

A new study being conducted in the Central Okanagan is aiming to shed new light on memory loss.

Okanagan Clinical Trials announced they’ve begun accepting new patients for a memory loss clinical research study.

In order to qualify for the trial, people must be living with either a memory impairment or early Alzheimer’s disease. Participants must also be between the ages of 50-90.

READ MORE: A Kelowna medical research company needs adults with autism spectrum disorder for a study

“Memory impairment and Alzheimer’s disease are devastating conditions with very few options,” said Dr. Paul Latimer, psychiatrist and principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials.

“With an aging population and numbers on the rise, it is very important to continue searching for safe and effective options.”

The study will last for 18 months and participants don’t need medical coverage to quality.

Okanagan Clinical Trials has been conducting research trials since 1992. For more information on the memory loss study, you can visit the organization’s website.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.