Weekly COVID-19 numbers were down for Vernon during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and held steady for Salmon Arm. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

Weekly COVID-19 numbers were down for Vernon during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and held steady for Salmon Arm. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

New COVID-19 cases drop or hold for most of North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon area’s new cases decrease while Salmon Arm’s stay the same

New COVID-19 case numbers were mostly steady or going down in the North Okanagan-Shuswap during the first week of February, with a couple of exceptions.

In the Vernon health area, new cases from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 dropped substantially to 18 from 45 the week before.

For the Salmon Arm area, the new cases reported by the BC Centre for Disease Control for Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 plateaued at 26, the same number of new cases from Jan. 24 to 30.

The Salmon Arm numbers include Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland, while Vernon’s include Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville.

The Enderby health area, which includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, dropped from seven to three new reported cases, while Armstrong saw a similar drop from seven to four.

Heading upwards was Revelstoke, which saw 19 new cases from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, an increase from 12 new cases the week before. Because of its relatively small population, that puts Revelstoke in the category of highest average daily rate per 100,000 of population.

The Kamloops health area was also back on the rise, with 161 new cases reported from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, up from 117 during the week of Jan. 24 to 30.

The numbers reported are only totals for the week in question, not the accumulated total for 2021. BCCDC has not yet released the monthly totals for January in the local health areas.

Maps of new cases reported each week in each local health area can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

Read more: Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canda set to more than quadruple next week

Read more: New weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop in Vernon, Salmon Arm

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusKamloopsRevelstokeSalmon ArmVernon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan
Next story
Feds call for continued vigilance as Canada sees 30% drop in COVID cases

Just Posted

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
COVID-19 Emergency operations centre at Big White standing down

The EOC was activated in response to the COVID-19 community cluster on the mountain

A Peachland family is asking for financial support as their newborn son James fights to survive. (Chelsea Hallick)
Peachland family asking for support as baby fights for life

James Lazeski is less than a month old and suffering mysterious heart issues

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Man involved in fiery crash allegedly resists arrest in Kelowna

RCMP determined the man was having a medical emergency; will not face charges

An initiative to learn more about the Lunar New Year was embraced by students at Hudson Road Elementary in West Kelowna. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan school briefs: Promoting inclusivity in the classroom

February is Inclusive Education Month at Central Okanagan public schools

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Paul Lacerte co-founded the campaign in 2011, and small squares of moose hide are worn with pride as it signals that they, too, stand as one against violence towards women and children (Joseph Nash photo)
Vernon police, MLA, pin moose hide in support of national campaign against violence

Moose Hide Campaign marks 10 years in fight to end violence against women and children

Weekly COVID-19 numbers were down for Vernon during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and held steady for Salmon Arm. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New COVID-19 cases drop or hold for most of North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon area’s new cases decrease while Salmon Arm’s stay the same

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

(BC CDC)
COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan

There were 12 new cases of the virus recorded Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

A unit owner at the Summerland Waterfront Resort has received compensation of $67.50 from the resort, following a hearing into a dispute over the rental of the hotel unit. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland Waterfront Resort owner awarded $67.50 following rental dispute

Civil Resolution Tribunal decision focussed on rental of suite at resort hotel

Waste water that usually ends up in the MacKay reservoir will be pumped into Okanagan Lake again this year. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon directs reclaimed wastewater into Okanagan Lake

Reclaimed water discharged 7 km from Kin Beach after reservoir reaches capacity

Most Read