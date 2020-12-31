The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 20 to 26 for local health areas across the province Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC)

New COVID-19 weekly case-count in the Central Okanagan decreases slightly

Health officials identified 214 cases in the Central Okanagan from Dec. 20–26

Health officials identified 214 new cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan from Dec. 20–26, data released Dec. 31 by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows.

This is a decline from the more than 300 cases identified in the local health area (LHA) in each of the first two weeks of December and last week’s 262 cases.

The decrease can, in part, be attributed to decreased testing. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stated earlier this week testing was down as fewer people were requesting tests over the holidays.

Across the Okanagan Valley, case-counts remain much lower than in the Kelowna area. To the south in Penticton, 31 cases were reported over the week, while 15 were identified in the South Okanagan LHA, which encompasses Osoyoos and Oliver. Health officials also noted four cases in Summerland and one in Keremeos.

To the north, 48 cases were identified in Vernon, alongside eight in Enderby, four in Armstrong and two in Salmon Arm.

In Interior Health’s second-most populous LHA, Kamloops, the health authority reported just 27 cases.

(BCCDC)

READ MORE: B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

