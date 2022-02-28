New developments on the horizon for downtown Kelowna and Rutland

Worman Homes is looking for a development variance permit to take its proposed four-storey building at Pandosy Street and Osprey Avenue to six-storeys.

The development, at 2695 Pandosy and 540 Osprey, would consist of retail space at grade, parking on the second floor, three floors of offices, and a penthouse level with one residential unit and an additional office unit. Documents submitted to city staff said the innovative element of the building is the use of an elevator to access reserved, tenant parking on the second floor. All customer parking is at grade, tucked under the building. The proposal stated the building’s design at six-storeys is a balance between the four allowed under the city’s current zoning bylaws, and the eight signalled under the new Official Community Plan (OCP). The developer is also asking for site coverage of the project to be expanded to 81 per cent, rather than the 75 per cent currently allowed.

Lime Architecture is proposing a large townhouse development for D’Anjou Street and Bernard Avenue.

Rezoning application documents submitted to the city show the development would consist of 32 units in eight buildings, which would include frontage at 1230-1260 Bernard Avenue and 1491-1495 D’Anjou Street east of Gordon Drive. A letter from Lime Architecture to the city indicates the project is located close to businesses, personal services, and restaurants allowing most errands from the location to be done by foot, vehicle, or nearby transit services. The design concept for the development includes a mix of private rooftop patios, ground-level patio space, shared outdoor amenity space, and playgrounds. It also includes a public plaza and walking circle at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and D’Anjou Street to ensure the proposed development can offer additional amenity space to the neighbourhood.

Meridian Development Corp. has applied for three permits to build 227 units in three buildings at 630 Boynton Place near Knox Mountain.

A development permit for the proposed project, a development variance permit to increase the maximum height of a building from 13 metres to 19.1 metres, a maximum height of retaining walls from 1.2 metres to 3.6 metres, and a Natural Environment Development Permit.

Scuka Enterprises has also applied for a rezoning permit for 175, 235 and 239 Kneller Road and 1161 Kneller Court for a proposed four-storey rental apartment building. The development is proposed between Hwy 33 and Houghton Road.

