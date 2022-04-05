New digital subscription program at the Kelowna Capital News offers readers exclusive benefits

Truth. Clarity. Community.

It’s what we do.

Since 1930, Kelowna Capital News has provided trusted news and informative content for locals to enjoy and stay up to date.

Today, Capital News and West K News land on more than 45,000 doorsteps every week and are viewed on over 170,000 computer or mobile screens throughout the Okanagan every month, bringing the most need-to-know local news to community members.

Whether it’s breaking news, community information, entertainment, opinion or local sports, we pride ourselves on bringing the most relevant news to our readers.

Sparking dinnertime conversations.

Sparking action.

Sparking change and celebration.

The core of local journalism goes beyond simply chronicling all that Kelowna has been and all that it will become – it’s asking the tough questions along the way. We’re proud that we hold community leaders accountable to the people we serve.

The Capital News team has been here when it matters most, especially when the news gets tough, filtering through the noise to bring you the raw and the real.

And now, Capital News is entering into a new chapter. By launching an added-value subscription program that provides exclusive content and premium benefits to readers, the community has the opportunity to directly support local journalists who live and work here, in the community they serve.

“Engaged local journalism is an essential democratic force and one of the key building blocks to developing an inclusive community that works for everyone,” Randy Blair, Black Press Media’s chief operating officer, said.

“The value-added subscription program is a way for individuals to assist their local community news media in their efforts to give voice to those individuals and organizations who are working to build a better tomorrow for all.”

Digital subscriptions offer the flexibility for each customer to hand-select a plan that fits their readership needs.

Added benefits include exclusive newsletters delivered right to your inbox, community forums to connect with the news team, unlimited access to our provincial news website Today in BC, as well as puzzles, crosswords and premium contests.

In addition to local content, you will also be able to enjoy reading breaking news from around the province and across Canada, brought to you by one of the largest networks of journalists in North America.

We recognize the importance and direct impact of breaking news to our fellow community members. Stories that share important public safety information will always be accessible to all readers.

Most importantly, by subscribing, readers engage with and directly support the entire Capital News team.

“The team at Capital News takes pride in ensuring we are providing the best local coverage to our readers,” said Publisher Karen Hill. “We appreciate your loyalty through this new opportunity to support local journalism and allow our team to continue to provide our communities with the trusted coverage you have come to know and love.

“This initiative will allow our readers better access to important local news stories delivered directly to your inbox keeping you informed each and every day.”