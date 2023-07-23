(BC Wildfire Service)

New evacuation alerts in Thompson-Nicola for second blaze north of Chase

The alert effects 12 properties

Evacuation alerts are in effect for 12 properties north of Chase.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the alert at 11 a.m. for properties in the Fadear Creek Road area.

A smaller wildfire is burning just west of the Lower East Adams Lake blaze.

The Bush Creek East wildfire has been burning since July 12. It is estimated to be 380 hectares.

Crews are working to establish a hand guard. No structures are being threatened.

READ MORE: Wildfire north of Chase over 1,700 hectares

bc wildfiresKamloops

