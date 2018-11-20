Facebook

New executive director for the Downtown Kelowna Association

Mark Burley started Nov. 20 at the DKA

  • Nov. 20, 2018 2:40 p.m.
  • News

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) is announcing a new executive director.

Mark Burley, formally the group program director of Bell Media, started at the non-profit on Tuesday Nov. 20.

“The DKA is a strong organization that I am proud to join and I am excited to take on this new challenge,” stated Burley in a release. “Downtown Kelowna is an exciting place with great potential for growth and I am looking forward to joining the staff and the membership of the DKA, while working with the City of Kelowna, to further advance the growth of a strong and vibrant Downtown community.”

Prior to working for Bell Media, Burley was part of the team that created CJIQ FM, based out of the Conestoga College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning in Kitchener, Ontario, where he held the role of general manager and programming specialist.

Yarden Gershony, Downtown Kelowna Association President is excited to have Burley on board as the executive director.

“Throughout Mark’s long career in radio, he has demonstrated himself to be an accomplished leader and mentor, and a committed community-builder. On behalf of the DKA’s board of directors, I welcome Mark to the team,” he said.

New executive director for the Downtown Kelowna Association

Mark Burley started Nov. 20 at the DKA

