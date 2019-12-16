New executive director named for Canadian Home Builders Association Central Okanagan

Daniel Winer was named to the position on Dec. 16

Daniel Winer. (LinkedIn Photo)

The Canadian Home Builders Association for the Central Okanagan has a new executive director.

Daniel Winer was named to the position in a press release on Dec. 16.

“Daniel has resided in Kelowna for the last five years after moving here from Toronto, Ontario. He graduated from York University with a bachelor of arts degree specializing in marketing,” states the press release.

“His recent experience includes several start-up companies where he was instrumental in community recognition and growth. We believe that his passion for learning, storytelling and marketing will serve to bolster our presence in the community and serve our membership well.”

