A new fire started above Skaha Lake on Sunday, Sept. 4. (BC Wildfire dashboard)

New fire burning above Skaha Lake in Penticton

BC Wildfire lists the Skaha Creek fire as .35 hectares, cause unknown

A new fire has erupted above Skaha Lake Sunday, Sept. 4.

BC Wildfire calls it the Skaha Creek fire which has grown to .35 hectares in size. It’s burning on the west side of the lake.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Western News will update this story once new information is made available.

Meanwhile, Penticton and surrounding areas woke Sunday morning to heavy smoke smell in the air with numerous wildfires burning in the area.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the South Okanagan at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, with wildfire smoke expected to impact the region over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Wind created some growth in the now over 7,000-hectare Keremeos Creek wildfire. That fire is considered held but has some areas flaring up.

Meanwhile, the Blue Mountain wildfire which started Friday afternoon has not seen a lot of growth since Saturday morning.

According to the Penticton Indian Band, there are containment lines around 100 per cent of the fire. There are 25 BC Wildfire firefighters, three helicopters and heavy equipment actioning the fire.

It is listed on the BC Wildfire dashboard at 54 hectares.

READ MORE: The Blue Mountain wildfire started on Sept. 2 and is thought to be human-caused

