New fire chief in Central Okanagan’s Wilson’s Landing

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has a new fire chief.

Paul Zydowicz will be wearing the white fire helmet now, receiving the honour from his predecessor and RDCO Fire Services Manager Ross Kotscherofski.

Zydowicz joined in 2016 as a firefighter recruit and was promoted to deputy chief duty by 2019.

“Paul’s demonstrated his passion to the department and the community over the course of his six years of service,” said Kotscherofski. “He’s a natural leader and instructor, implementing training in areas like emergency driving, pump operation and the proper use of firefighting apparatus. Paul’s experience includes fighting several wildfires including last summer’s Brenda Creek and White Rock Lake fires.”

Zydowicz is taking over for Ronaye Beck, who is retiring and had been in the role since 2019.

“On behalf of the Regional District, I wish the best to former Chief Beck for her outstanding dedication and service to the residents of the Wilson’s Landing fire service area,” said Kotscherofski. “Ronaye was instrumental in the training and development of the department’s First Medical Response program and wildfire responses.”

The RDCO is still looking for a new fire chief for their North Westside Fire Rescue. As for now, Shawn Barnes holds the interim role in the 30-member department.

