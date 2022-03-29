Conceptual rendering Martin Avenue development (Photo/Lime Architecture)

New four-unit infill developments proposed to City of Kelowna staff

Infill developments to combat against urban sprawl

Kelowna city staff has received applications for a pair of new four-unit housing developments.

One is proposed for 1030 Martin Avenue, between Graham Street and Gordon Drive. The other is planned for 802 Francis Avenue, between Richter and Ethel streets. The Martin Avenue development consists of two, two-story buildings with two units each. The Francis Avenue proposal has four units contained in one building.

Both projects are infill developments.

The City of Kelowna website states infill housing is an important part of the city’s overall strategy to combat the impacts of urban sprawl. RU7 zoning allows between two and four units, depending on the width of a lot. The zoning applies to over 700 parcels in Kelowna’s central neighbourhoods.

Conceptual rendering Francis Avenue development (Photo/Parm Hunda Concepts)

