Fern Helfand, Interface: Disaster as Spectacle, 2003, digital transparency in light box, Collection of the Kelowna Art Gallery. Gift of Valentin Tinker, 2007. (Contributed by Kelowna Art Gallery)

Fern Helfand, Interface: Disaster as Spectacle, 2003, digital transparency in light box, Collection of the Kelowna Art Gallery. Gift of Valentin Tinker, 2007. (Contributed by Kelowna Art Gallery)

New gallery exhibit in Kelowna to explore passage of time

The exhibit will feature 63 works from Okanagan-based artists and poets.

Lake Country artist and curator Wanda Lock’s new exhibit at the Kelowna Art Gallery will delve into the future of the Okanagan Valley.

The exhibit will feature 63 works selected from the gallery’s permanent art collection. It will include works from Okanagan-based artists and five written works from local poets. The exhibit aims to explore the passage of time and the cycles in viewers’ lives through four sections of the gallery, each with a different theme.

“I wanted to include a few of my favourite pieces (which didn’t all make the cut), but more importantly, I wanted to create an exhibition that would explore themes that reflect on the year we just came through, while looking ahead to the future with hope and reassurance,” said Lock.

The exhibit can be viewed from Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, Nov. 21. Those interested can visit the Kelowna Art Gallery website for more information.

READ MORE: No growth at Brenda Creek wildfire

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna

Previous story
‘Canada has to step up’ says federal Indigenous minister during B.C. stop
Next story
Summerland expands network of electric vehicle charging stations

Just Posted

A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
‘Businesses are frustrated’: Kelowna chamber of commerce, tourism sector react to health restrictions

Fern Helfand, Interface: Disaster as Spectacle, 2003, digital transparency in light box, Collection of the Kelowna Art Gallery. Gift of Valentin Tinker, 2007. (Contributed by Kelowna Art Gallery)
New gallery exhibit in Kelowna to explore passage of time

Okanagan College, Vernon campus. (Vernon Morning Star/Brendan Shykora)
Okanagan College will not require vaccinations to be on campus, says spokesperson

The July Mountain wildfire south of Merritt has grown to 1,800 hectares. The Coquihalla Highway is not in immediate danger at this time. (Screenshot/B.C. Wildfire Service)
July Mountain wildfire grows to 1,800 hectares