New gallery exhibit in Kelowna to explore passage of time

Fern Helfand, Interface: Disaster as Spectacle, 2003, digital transparency in light box, Collection of the Kelowna Art Gallery. Gift of Valentin Tinker, 2007. (Contributed by Kelowna Art Gallery)

Lake Country artist and curator Wanda Lock’s new exhibit at the Kelowna Art Gallery will delve into the future of the Okanagan Valley.

The exhibit will feature 63 works selected from the gallery’s permanent art collection. It will include works from Okanagan-based artists and five written works from local poets. The exhibit aims to explore the passage of time and the cycles in viewers’ lives through four sections of the gallery, each with a different theme.

“I wanted to include a few of my favourite pieces (which didn’t all make the cut), but more importantly, I wanted to create an exhibition that would explore themes that reflect on the year we just came through, while looking ahead to the future with hope and reassurance,” said Lock.

The exhibit can be viewed from Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, Nov. 21. Those interested can visit the Kelowna Art Gallery website for more information.

