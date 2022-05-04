Coca-Cola Canada Bottling management and guests celebrate grand opening of expanded Kelowna facility May , 2022 (Photo/Gary Barnes)

New jobs celebrated at Kelowna Coca-Cola ribbon-cutting

12 new jobs added to distribution centre and warehouse

New jobs were celebrated during a ribbon-cutting at Coca-Cola’s Kelowna facility on May 4.

“The expansion is going to help us meet our evolving and growing needs of the business and population in Kelowna,” said Trevor Lamb, vice president of West Operations.

In April, Coke Canada Bottling announced a $1 million, 15,000 square foot expansion to the Kelowna warehouse and distribution centre, adding 12 new jobs on top of the 44 currently at the facility.

Noah Harrison, Kelowna distribution manager, said they are “pleased the expansion allows us to reduce our carbon emission and carbon footprint through efficiencies in transportation.”

Harrison adds the extra room at the facility allows them to better service their customers in the Interior and Okanagan, as previously product was brought up with “just-in-time shipment” from the lower mainland. Product can now be stored and orders put together in Kelowna.

“Which allows us to hold more inventory and better service customers across the entire province.”

