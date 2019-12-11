New juicery set to grow in Kelowna

A new juciery is digging its roots into the Okanagan.

Local Pressery will open just ahead of new year with a focus on partnering and collaborating with local agriculture and Okanagan orchards to infuse with their products.

“The commercialization and preservative usage with produce is too commonplace nowadays,” said Local Pressery’s Akash Agrawal.

“We wanted to go back to community roots and provide an all-natural, organic product that not only tastes fantastic but also has health benefits beyond that of fruits and vegetables alone.”

Health products and juices will be available in the form of a subscription service in Kelowna and other parts in the Okanagan. A team of registered dieticians, exercise and health specialists make up the Local Pressery team to increase available health options in the Okanagan.

Initial products from Local Pressery include activated charcoal beverages and Golden Milk, a vegan and tumeric feature drink.

The official Local Pressery launch is scheduled for Dec. 22.

For more information, contact localpressery@gmail.com.

