New Kelowna community safety plan in development

‘Community safety and crime reduction are not the responsibilities of police, alone’

Kelowna city council endorsed the development of a new community safety plan on Monday, Sept. 28.

The plan is proposed to generate shared ownership, vision and action throughout the range of government ministries and community organizations critical to community safety.

“Community safety and crime reduction are not the responsibilities of police, alone,” said Darren Caul, the city’s community safety director.

Caul said shared ownership of safety-systems is “critical” to ensure individuals, families and communities experiencing risk factors are identified earlier. That way they receive timelier, targeted and effective preventative supports before they require urgent and costly intervention or emergency response.

The planning process for the plan will see the city engage with stakeholders, partners and residents to identify community safety issues and priorities.

“Senior leadership from involved organizations is essential to the success and sustainability of city-wide community safety efforts,” said Colleen Cornock, project manager.

“A steering committee comprised of senior government designates with responsibilities for systems and institutions relevant to a Kelowna community safety plan will be relied upon to develop and champion a shared vision for change.”

The plan is expected to be complete in spring 2021, at which point it will be presented to city council.

