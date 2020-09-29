Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

New Kelowna community safety plan in development

‘Community safety and crime reduction are not the responsibilities of police, alone’

Kelowna city council endorsed the development of a new community safety plan on Monday, Sept. 28.

The plan is proposed to generate shared ownership, vision and action throughout the range of government ministries and community organizations critical to community safety.

“Community safety and crime reduction are not the responsibilities of police, alone,” said Darren Caul, the city’s community safety director.

Caul said shared ownership of safety-systems is “critical” to ensure individuals, families and communities experiencing risk factors are identified earlier. That way they receive timelier, targeted and effective preventative supports before they require urgent and costly intervention or emergency response.

The planning process for the plan will see the city engage with stakeholders, partners and residents to identify community safety issues and priorities.

“Senior leadership from involved organizations is essential to the success and sustainability of city-wide community safety efforts,” said Colleen Cornock, project manager.

“A steering committee comprised of senior government designates with responsibilities for systems and institutions relevant to a Kelowna community safety plan will be relied upon to develop and champion a shared vision for change.”

The plan is expected to be complete in spring 2021, at which point it will be presented to city council.

READ MORE: Council approves new Kelowna General Hospital parking lot

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear sightings five times more frequent than usual in West Kelowna
Next story
Trump announces he will issue permit for Alaska-Canada rail line

Just Posted

Morning Start: Canada Has a Completely Indoor Town

Your morning start for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020

New Kelowna community safety plan in development

‘Community safety and crime reduction are not the responsibilities of police, alone’

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Bear sightings five times more frequent than usual in West Kelowna

In June alone, there were 150 reports of bears in the area according to WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside

Council approves new Kelowna General Hospital parking lot

The lot is intended for use by KGH staff to address growing parking need in the area

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

Canada’s population tops 38 million, even as COVID-19 pandemic slows growth

Immigration, the top population driver, decreased due to the pandemic

Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

Hedman wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Suspects arrested after Keremeos shooting released pending investigation

RCMP believes there is no risk to the public

Liberals seek to fast track new COVID-19 aid bill after CERB expires

Government secured NDP support for legislation by hiking amount of benefits by $100 to $500 per week

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

Most Read