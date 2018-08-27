Sydney Morton photo

New Kelowna Holiday Inn Express opens

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce attended the ribbon cutting

The new Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kelowna has cut the ribbon to their newest location.

Along with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, there were door prizes along with give-aways to also re-introduce the renovated Fairfield by Marriott and the new building on Powick Road.

Related: New Holiday Inn Express opens in Kelowna

The construction and renovation marks that tourism is strong in Kelowna, even with smoky intermissions.

P.R.Hotels group of companies invested to revamp the 156-room Fairfield Inn & Suites and built the new location to accommodate passenger traffic generated from Kelowna International Airport.

A commercial plaza encircles the new hotel that includes Booster Juice for guests to enjoy.

