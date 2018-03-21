Sydney Robillard, left, and Alex Simons were reported missing last June when their Piper aircraft, which left from Cranbrook, did not make it to the Okanagan. (RCMP handout)

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

Members of a volunteer search and rescue organization believe they have a new lead in the nearly 10-month search for a small plane that vanished on a flight over southeastern B.C.

An official with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association says new cellphone details have provided a probable route for the single-engine Piper piloted by 21-year-old Alex Simons of Kamloops.

He and 24-year-old Sydney Robillard, from Lethbridge, Alta., were travelling from Cranbook to Kamloops last June when their plane disappeared.

Association spokesman Fred Carey says searchers will scour the newly determined flight path as snow over the rugged area begins to melt in the spring.

Carey says the missing plane is one of three unresolved searches for small aircraft in B.C.

Twenty-eight-year-old Alberta resident Dominic Neron and his 31-year-old girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault vanished between Penticton and Edmonton last November, and Ron Boychuk, 60, disappeared in October 2007 while flying from Revelstoke to the Nanaimo area.

Rescuers in southern Interior say three ground searches also remain open and Alan Hobler with Kamloops Search and Rescue calls that number “quite upsetting.”

“(In) my seven years with Kamloops Search and Rescue, we have only had one other unresolved search,” he said. “To have three in six months is kind of concerning for us.”

Twenty-year-old Ryan Shtuka was last seen Feb. 17, leaving a house party at the Sun Peaks Resort north of Kamloops.

A car belonging to Thelma Vaughn, 62, was found near Kamloops early last month, but there has been no trace of her, while Prince George woman Jenny Larocque was last seen in Williams Lake in September 2017.

Larocque’s Great Dane-cross dog was found slightly injured but alive on a rural road near Ashcroft on Oct. 15 and her car was located the next day.

