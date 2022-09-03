The Champion Creek wildfire, west of Princeton is now 111 hectares in size. Tulameen and District Fire Department took this photo 13 km on the Lodestone forest service road, looking towards Dear Mountain. (Photo- Tulameen and District Fire Department Facebook)

The Champion Creek wildfire, west of Princeton is now 111 hectares in size. Tulameen and District Fire Department took this photo 13 km on the Lodestone forest service road, looking towards Dear Mountain. (Photo- Tulameen and District Fire Department Facebook)

New lightning-caused wildfire west of Princeton now 111 hectares

The wildfire sparked Friday night, Sept. 2

A new wildfire west of Princeton has grown to 111 hectares Saturday morning, Sept. 3.

The Champion Creek wildfire sparked Friday night and is suspected to be caused by lightning.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is burning 31 kilometres west of Princeton.

“It is categorized to be out of control and we will be having personnel and a helicopter out there today to assess and make a plan for action on this fire,” said Melanie Bibeau, a fire information officer.

The Tulameen and District Fire Department says smoke from the fire will be visible in the surrounding communities, with crews going door to door notifying residents of the situation.

More to come.

READ MORE: New wildfire west of Penticton has grown to 55 hectares

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsNewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smoke advisory issued for Okanagan, most of B.C. Interior
Next story
UPDATE: New wildfire west of Penticton has grown to 55 hectares

Just Posted

The Peachland Royal Canadian Legion is one of three new murals around Downtown Peachland (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Making Waves: Peachland puts on Mural festival to celebrate Labour Day weekend

Smoky skies captured in Kelowna Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Ease and Flow Yoga/Facebook)
Smoke advisory issued for Okanagan, most of B.C. Interior

Six bio-islands in their new home on Redlich Pond (City of Kelowna/Submitted)
Glenmore floating gardens are purifying water for Okanagan Lake

Growers from across the Okanagan gathered in the Ramada hotel parking lot in Kelowna to voice their concerns with BCTF (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
BC Tree Fruits CEO defends moving plant from Kelowna to Oliver