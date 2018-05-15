The home page of the new-look City of West Kelowna website. —Image: contributed

New look web presence for West Kelowna

City launches revamped website complete with new features and pictures of the community

Users of West Kelowna’s website—www.westkelownacity.ca—will notice a new look and new features next time they log on.

On Tuesday, the City of West Kelowna launched its new-look website, designed to feature more of the beauty of the community and to celebrate the city, as well as provide easy access to the information residents, visitors and businesses need.

According to the communications department at city hall, the new website uses a responsive design to provide an optimal viewing experience across a wide range of devices, from desktop computers to mobile phones. A prominent, enhanced search function ensures users can easily find information. The homepage offers familiar News, Calendar, Jobs and Maps links. Calls to action on the homepage can be geared to seasonal information.

Features of the new website include:

• Responsive design allowing users to effectively navigate the site whether accessing it on a desktop computer or a smart phone

• Robust search function

• Subscribe option to sign up to receive emails from the city on news, events and more. Subscribe at www.westkelownacity.ca/subscribe

• Online searchable directory of West Kelowna businesses

• Social media connectivity

Users will find comprehensive maps pages, searchable facilities and parks access and links to popular activities in the city.

People who have signed up to receive email-notification from the city’s previous website have been signed up to receive notification from the new site, and will be prompted to update their preferences.

Comments and questions regarding the new site can be directed to the West Kelowna’s communications department at 778-797-2253.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Province makes spelling error on Roderick Haig-Brown Park renaming

Just Posted

Home sweet home for Okanagan College trades students

New Trades Training House gives students hands-on experience

Gas prices increase again in Kelowna

Gas has gone up again

Retirees eyeing up Big White for recreational homes

Kelowna - RE/MAX’s recent report says seniors are driving the market

Okanagan Lake could hit full pool by Friday

Bladder dams, barriers and sandbags will be installed along Okanagan Lake’s foreshore

30 C at the lake, 7 feet of snow on the hill

The temperatures may be blistering, but the snow is sticking around at Apex Mountain Resort

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Provincewide tour for child and youth rights kicks off today

Representative for Children and Youth uses the hashtag #Rep4Rights to reach out to communities

Osoyoos RCMP respond to suspected stabbing

Osoyoos RCMP responded to an incident at a hotel located at 4200 Lakeshore Dr.

B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

Elderly man severely beaten during break in

Police caution against vigilantism, social media posts

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

French Canadian goalie’s jersey leading the way in sales

PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

The grand prize package features a gorgeous 3025 sq. foot that will be relocated to Naramata

Most Read