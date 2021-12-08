BC Hydro is notifying North Island customers of a scheduled power outage that is set to occur on Oct. 4 at 10:00 p.m. (BC Hydro logo)

New mudslide near Boston Bar, power outage in Hope Wednesday morning

Two power outages hit just after 6 a.m. in the region

Wednesday started with a widespread power outage in Hope and the surrounding area.

BC Hydro reports a power outage affecting 1891 customers began at 6:18 a.m. The power was restored at 8:47 a.m. and the cause was a tree on the wires.

Drive BC is also reporting a new mudslide along Highway 1 Wednesday morning, two kilometres south of Hells Gate Tunnel. Crews are on scene and there is no estimated time of reopening.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Hope

Previous story
Could biological waste be the Okanagan’s newest power source?
Next story
Improvements to vaccine technology in COVID age could benefit future inoculations

Just Posted

Therapist Assistant Lab at Okanagan College.
Okanagan College Health Sciences Centre in need of funds

Cattle for beef production on feedlots produce manure that can be damaging to the environment (pixbay)
Could biological waste be the Okanagan’s newest power source?

Husky Gas on Gordon and Cook. (Rick Methot/ Kelowna Capital News)
Gas at 167.9 in Kelowna

Aura Rose and her husband, Wouter van der Hall. (House of Rose)
House of Rose Winery closing down