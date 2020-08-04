An overview of the new fire hall being constructed in Lake Country. (Artist’s rendering)

New North Okanagan fire hall breaks ground

Groundwork is on tap for a new community firehall.

Site works are starting the week of Aug. 10 at Okanagan Centre Road East and Jardines Road in Lake Country for the community’s new firehall building.

“The community has seen tremendous growth in recent years and public safety is a primary focus of the Lake Country Fire Department,” Mayor James Baker said. “Our paid-on-call firefighters respond to fires, medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, ice rescue and marine rescue, in addition to fire safety public education in the schools and at events for the whole community.”

The purpose-built facility will include four double apparatus bays, training and maintenance yard area and office space able to serve the first response needs of the community for at least the next 20 years. The property was chosen as a new firehall site and purchased in 2008 after reviewing the community development plans along with fire protection coverage areas and insurance parameters (eight km residential/five km commercial); future traffic and transportation plans; property cost, size and access for volunteer firefighters.

“In designing the facility, it was important to consider a 50-year infrastructure lifespan with the ability to expand the facility to meet future needs and community growth,” said Baker.

The new firehall will include shower and decontamination facilities to meet current WorkSafe requirements; a flexible training space to make it more efficient and cost effective for crews from all three Lake Country stations to receive training and courses onsite, an administration office as well as a parking area with 52 stalls plus two barrier-free stalls. The new building has been planned to incorporate energy efficient construction and other environmentally-friendly building techniques leading to improved operating efficiencies over the long term.

“It is very important to have adequate space for multi-jurisdictional response teams when we need their help in our community – as we did in 2017 when we experienced challenges staging the BC Wildfire Service, RCMP and neighbouring fire department crews coming to assist,” Fire Chief Steve Windsor said. “The new facility will include a hose drying/training tower as well as natural gas training props so crews can schedule regular hands-on training scenarios with equipment we use frequently in Lake Country.”

The estimated total cost of the firehall including design, construction and servicing is $9 million. The new facility is expected to be completed by March 2022.

READ MORE: Taps to run dry for some Lake Country residents

READ MORE: Adaptive recreational program counts Vernon, Lake Country among stops

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries
Next story
Princeton man faces charges after allegedly receiving ‘drunk driving’ lesson

Just Posted

COSAR attends one search and two rescues over long weekend

Teams searched for a missing cliff jumper, were called out to a sinking boat and an injured ATVer

Morning Start: It only takes up to four minutes to decide whether you like someone or not

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

EDITORIAL: Improving highway safety

Highway 97 has seen plenty of collisions and accidents over the years

Kelowna house and hip hop artist grows in popularity with new single

Edge’s ‘Vice City Vibes’ is available on all streaming platforms now

UPDATE: Rose Valley Dam wildfire in West Kelowna knocked back on all flanks

The fire is three hectares in size and was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

New North Okanagan fire hall breaks ground

Groundwork is on tap for a new community firehall. Site works are… Continue reading

Princeton man faces charges after allegedly receiving ‘drunk driving’ lesson

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 1

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

VIDEO: Wildfire erupts north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

Observers suspect fireworks sparked blaze, Wildfire BC states cause still unknown

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Most Read