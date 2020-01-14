The new health sciences centre will feature a new home care lab that will give students an opportunity to practise supporting someone in a home environment. (Contributed)

New Okanagan College facility given financial boost by Central Okanagan Foundation

The new health sciences centre replaces the college’s current health building which was built in 1963

The Central Okanagan Foundation is supporting future caregivers by donating to the new Health Sciences Centre currently being built at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

A $28,000 donation from the foundation through its Kelowna Home Support Society Fund will assist Okanagan College in building a new centre to educate health care assistants, therapists assistants and nurses, among other professions.

“The new Health Sciences Centre is a great opportunity to recognize the values of Kelowna Home Support and support a community institution that teaches the values of caring and helping people stay at home as they age,” said Marliss Magas, who sat on the board of Kelowna Home Support Society that created the fund in 1988.

“We see community care becoming increasingly asked for, and we’re excited to have a new Centre that can raise the profile of meaningful careers in this area.”

The new health sciences centre will feature a new home care lab that will give students an opportunity to practise supporting someone in a home environment, something that is not currently available for students at the college.

“We are thankful to these two community organizations for investing in the future of health care for our community,” says Maxine DeHart, Okanagan College Foundation community ambassador and Kelowna city councillor.

“We all deserve excellent health care, and this gift will make sure we can provide the best care for seniors who want to age at home.”

The new centre replaces the college’s current health building, which dates back to 1963.

The B.C. government is funding $15. 4 million towards the new $18.9-million Centre.

The Okanagan College Foundation’s Our Students, Your Health campaign has a fundraising goal of $5 million to complete the building, purchase equipment and provide bursaries and scholarships to students entering high-demand health care careers. To learn more or to donate visit ourstudentsyourhealth.ca.

READ MORE:

READ MORE:

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut
Next story
Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

Just Posted

‘Not good enough for Rutland’: Council defers decision on car wash development

Council voted unanimously to give the developer of a proposed car wash another shot

Okanagan College Coyotes split first basketball games of 2020

The ‘Yotes men and women grab a win each against the Langara Falcons

Shuswap-Okanagan highways contractor has ‘zero tolerance’ for abuse

Statement comes after heavy winter storms hit region

New Okanagan College facility given financial boost by Central Okanagan Foundation

The new health sciences centre replaces the college’s current health building which was built in 1963

Okanagan dog owners reminded to renew license

Residents can now use the My Dog Matters app for a faster process

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Baby, it’s cold inside North Okanagan senior centre

Furnace fundraising campaign kicks off to replace 34-year-old klunker

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

Most Read