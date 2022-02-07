New opposition leader to speak to Vernon chamber members

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the leader of Canada’s Official Opposition will meet with local business owners and non-profit organizations.
Candice Bergen will participate in a virtual town hall with Chamber members Monday, Feb. 28 from 12 to 1 p.m.
“We appreciate Ms. Bergen making the time to meet with our members as it’s important that elected officials hear directly from entrepreneurs about the challenges they face during the pandemic and moving into recovery,” said Dan Proulx, chamber general manager.
“With a membership of 600-plus and the voice of business since 1897, the Chamber is committed to connecting the local business community with those who have the ability to influence policy.”
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, also Deputy Shadow Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will also attend the town hall and chamber members will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Erin O’Toole was scheduled for the town hall, but since being voted out Bergen will take his place.
Registration for chamber members only is at https://business.vernonchamber.ca/events/details/chamber-town-hall-with-the-hon-erin-o-toole-5244.
