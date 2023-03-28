ZipZone Peachland has new owner. (ZipZone/Facebook)

New owner of ZipZone Peachland ready to reach new heights

Christine Einarson has purchased the facility from long-time owner Kevin Bennett

ZipZone Peachland has a new owner.

Christine Einarson has purchased the facility from long-time owner Kevin Bennett. Einarson is an entrepreneur, outdoor enthusiast, and adventurer.

“I’m thrilled to be taking over the reins of such an amazing company,” said Einarson. “ZipZone Peachland has a well-deserved reputation for offering world-class adventure experiences, and I’m excited to build on that legacy and take the company to new heights.”

Einarson added her vision for ZipZone Peachland is to expand the company’s offerings and reach new audiences.

Bennett said he is confident that Einarson is the right person to take over.

“It’s a bitter-sweet moment for me. I’m sad to say goodbye to ZipZone but delighted to hand the company over to a younger, more energetic owner, who has the passion and drive to take ZipZone to the next level.”

Bennett ran for Peachland council during municipal elections in 2022, finishing in eleventh with 688 votes.

ZipZone will be opening for the season April 22.

READ MORE: Recycling perk coming for Peachland

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictFor Salezipline

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. researchers lead global discovery of gene variant behind severe, life-altering allergies
Next story
Budget 2023: Projected cost of federal dental program set to more than double

Just Posted

Amanda Marshall will be at Prospera Place on July 2. (Facebook)
Amanda Marshall taking comeback tour to Kelowna

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)
Kelowna Rockets forward Cristall named one of the best in B.C.

ZipZone Peachland has new owner. (ZipZone/Facebook)
New owner of ZipZone Peachland ready to reach new heights

The depot will be located at a parking lot on 2nd Street next to Royal Canadian Legion #69. (District of Peachland/Submitted)
Recycling perk coming for Peachland

Pop-up banner image