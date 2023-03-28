New owner of ZipZone Peachland ready to reach new heights

ZipZone Peachland has a new owner.

Christine Einarson has purchased the facility from long-time owner Kevin Bennett. Einarson is an entrepreneur, outdoor enthusiast, and adventurer.

“I’m thrilled to be taking over the reins of such an amazing company,” said Einarson. “ZipZone Peachland has a well-deserved reputation for offering world-class adventure experiences, and I’m excited to build on that legacy and take the company to new heights.”

Einarson added her vision for ZipZone Peachland is to expand the company’s offerings and reach new audiences.

Bennett said he is confident that Einarson is the right person to take over.

“It’s a bitter-sweet moment for me. I’m sad to say goodbye to ZipZone but delighted to hand the company over to a younger, more energetic owner, who has the passion and drive to take ZipZone to the next level.”

Bennett ran for Peachland council during municipal elections in 2022, finishing in eleventh with 688 votes.

ZipZone will be opening for the season April 22.

