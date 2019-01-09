New Peachland seniors’ residence springs a leak

Moving in will be delayed for some.

Photo: Vanmar Constructors Artist rendition of the new seniors’ residence in Peachland.

Some seniors hoping to move into Peachland’s new 74-unit affordable housing complex will see those plans delayed.

An unexplained water leak on the fifth floor of “The Residences on Sixth” development will directly impact about 20 of the units from being completed on time.

“We had not set an official opening time yet for people to move in because this is going to add a further delay for some of those people,” said Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin.

“Some potential grief is being caused by pushing back the occupancy date for some of the units. We had hoped for people to move in by the end (of February), but some will be disappointed by having to now wait a little longer,” Fortin said.

“A lot of people are contacting us daily anxious to move in today.”

She said it may be particularly frustrating for seniors who are downsizing and already have sale commitments for their homes in anticipation of moving into the Peachland complex.

Fortin is vice-president of the Peachland Seniors Support Society, the organization behind the $11 million project in conjunction with BC Housing. The municipality donated the land.

There were 140 applicants for the 74 units of the residence, located on Sixth Street across from the Peachland Community Centre.

Fortin said an investigation into whether the water leak was an accident or act of vandalism is still underway as is an assessment of the damages, but security has been added to the construction site.

Fortin said water was apparently turned on and left on in two fifth floor units, long enough to cause damage to those units and several other adjacent ones.

A flood damage restoration firm has also been called in to oversee the water damage repairs.

“The way I look at it, don’t get angry. Insurance will cover the repair costs. Let’s just get it fixed,” Fortin said.

She said the exterior of The Residences On Sixth is essentially done while some carpentry and installation of appliances remained to be done inside.

“With the leak, I suspect some of the drywall will have to be replaced, ” she said.



